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Tata Motors To Begin Isobutanol-Blended Diesel Truck Trials

Fri, 26 June 2026
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 Next quarter the firm will begin pilot trials of trucks running on diesel blended with 2 per cent isobutanol, joining an industrywide effort to evaluate alternative fuels as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil.

The company is working with government agencies and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to source the blended fuel for the trials.

Girish Wagh, executive director, said the initial phase would assess vehicle performance and operational viability in real-world conditions. While isobutanol has a lower calorific value than conventional diesel, Wagh said the impact at a 2 per cent blending level was expected to be negligible.

"We will start trials on 2 per cent blending of isobutanol on a pilot basis," he said, adding that the company was awaiting fuel supplies from HPCL before commencing testing.

The initiative is part of a government-led programme involving vehicle manufacturers, testing agencies and fuel retailers to study the feasibility of introducing biofuels into the diesel ecosystem.

-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

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