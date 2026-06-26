'Siya lying about telling Ketan she did not want to marry'

14:45

Siya's parents want her to be punished if guilty

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has taken a new turn as Lonavala police on Friday said the prime accused, Siya, has given conflicting statements during interrogation, while chats recovered from mobile phones appear to contradict her claims.



According to police officials, Siya has now "started spinning stories" during questioning. An official stated that the prime accused, Siya, told the police she had informed Ketan Agarwal that she did not want to marry him. She further claimed that Ketan used to tell her that it was "too late" and that things had "gone too far" and nothing could be done about it.



However, police officials said they are in possession of both their mobile phones, and the chats retrieved from them appear to contradict her version of events. Official said the conversations indicate that the two were interacting like a typical couple, sharing affectionate exchanges prior to their wedding.



"On the basis of the chats recovered from the phones, her claims are not convincing," a police official said, adding that the case is being investigated from all possible angles.



Police said that the case is being investigated from every possible angle.



Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.



Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.



Meanwhile, the Agarwal family is likely to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune during one of his scheduled programmes Today. The Chief Minister is visiting Pune for multiple public events, and the family is present at one of the venues where he is expected to arrive. -- PTI