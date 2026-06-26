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No receipt for Sena's Rs 1 cr donation to Ram Mandir: Raut

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that his party did not receive a receipt for a Rs 1 crore donation it made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Talking to reporters here, Raut also claimed that the party did not receive a receipt for a silver brick it donated to the trust.

"We haven't received the receipt for Rs 1 crore. When the trust was formed, we gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore. We gave the first silver brick weighing more than 25 kg," he said.

Raut's allegations came in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government setting up a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The First Information Report in the case named Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav who was said to be a former driver of the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai.

Raut alleged that the embezzled money was used to "buy" MPs and MLAs.

Attempts were made to shield Champat Rai and local BJP functionaries, the Rajya Sabha member alleged, claiming that they had purchased land at cheaper rates and sold it to the trust at higher rates. PTI

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