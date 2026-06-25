SC ex-judge to head Chhattisgarh UCC draft panel

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The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Chhattisgarh on Thursday constituted a five-member committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to prepare a draft for implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's office shared a notification in this regard on social media platform 'X' and said the state government has formed a committee to prepare a framework for the UCC and its implementation.



According to the notification, the panel will be headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who helms a similar committee in adjoining BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh too.



The panel's other members are retired IAS officers Shatrughan Singh and MK Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar and former principal Jyoti Rani Singh.



The committee has been tasked with studying the existing legal framework relating to the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Chhattisgarh and making recommendations on issues such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and related matters.



The panel will seek suggestions from citizens, social organisations, legal experts and other stakeholders, besides studying UCC-related arrangements in other states, said the notification. -- PTI