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Rs 79.85 lakh recovered in Ram temple donation row

Fri, 26 June 2026
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A view of Ram temple in Ayodhya/@ShriRamTeerth/X
A view of Ram temple in Ayodhya/@ShriRamTeerth/X
A court has granted police custody of all eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till June 29, during which investigators will continue questioning them, an official said on Friday.

Prosecution officer K C Verma told reporters that they have been remanded in police custody till Monday and will be produced before the special court thereafter.

The eight arrested are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav.

Verma said investigators have so far recovered Rs 79.85 lakh during the probe.

He said appropriate provisions relating to criminal breach of trust by public servants and the Prevention of Corruption Act had been invoked as the accused were public servants and were allegedly involved in embezzlement. -- PTI

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