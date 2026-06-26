Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Rs 2000 cr Ram Mandir theft used to split TMC, Sena-UTB'

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
12:32
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Rs 2000 crore was stolen from the Ram Mandir Trust and used to engineer political splits in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT)

Speaking on the FIR registered against eight people in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, Raut alleged that the main culprits are still working in the Trust.

"The main culprits are still working in the Trust. Those who consider themselves 'Hindutvawadi' steal crores of Rupees from the temple, and this money enters politics, where you use it to buy MPs and split political parties. You used the Rs 2000 crore stolen from Ram Mandir to split MPs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT)," Raut said at a press conference.

The remarks came after a First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs7 crore and Rs7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235
Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235

Global relief reaches Venezuela

Push her from same fort if she's guilty: Siya Goyal's parents
Push her from same fort if she's guilty: Siya Goyal's parents

Police said Siya and Chetan first met during a Diwali party last year and later became close. Investigators claimed the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and allegedly discussed plans to kill Ketan.

Ram temple fund row: Champat Rai's driver among 8 held
Ram temple fund row: Champat Rai's driver among 8 held

Eight individuals have been arrested in Ayodhya in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple. The arrests follow an FIR lodged by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, based on...

Modi lauds Pradhan's work in birthday message
Modi lauds Pradhan's work in birthday message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, commending his significant contributions to the implementation of the National Education Policy. This praise follows the successful...

The Man Who Challenged A Prime Minister
The Man Who Challenged A Prime Minister

Jayaprakash Narayan was called the 'Second Mahatma'. He issued the clarion call against government corruption in June 1974 that ignited a fierce student movement that shook the Indira Gandhi government from the foundation to the...