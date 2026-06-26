Rahul completes 2 years as LoP, vows to continue fighting for the people

18:59

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would keep fighting for the people of the country and carry their voice to the corridors of power as the Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition.



In a post on X, Gandhi shared a short video, listing issues he raised both inside and outside Parliament, as he completed two years in the key parliamentary post.



"Today marks two years since I became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Every single day of these two years has been dedicated to one task - to carry the voice of every Indian to the corridors of power.



"Whether it's the fight for NEET aspirants, exposing electoral fraud, or defending the Constitution, I have stood with you on every front. I stand with you today, and I always will," he said in Hindi.



Gandhi said that from the streets to Parliament, the people's trust is his greatest strength.



"The journey is long, but my resolve remains the same - I will keep fighting every battle for you. Jai Hind. Jai Constitution," Gandhi said, sharing in the three-and-a-half-minute video of speeches he made over the past two years. -- PTI