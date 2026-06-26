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Om Malik, Gigaom founder, passes away

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Om Malik, founder of Gigaom, the technology-focused analyst firm and media company, died on June 24, at the age of 60. An obituary for Malik, the Indian-American journalist and early-stage venture capitalist, noted that Malik passed away at Stanford Hospital. 

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Om Malik's passing. It's difficult to state the impact that @om had on all of our lives at True. Om was the first Founder we funded when we started True. In our Presidio office, Om discussed his idea for a new type of media company. That idea would later become GigaOm," the statement read.

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