Not satisfied with SIT probe, say Ayodhya priests

11:02

The registration of an FIR into the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations on Friday has sparked a range of reactions from Ayodhya's spiritual community. With the SIT now officially naming the accused, local priests from Ayodhya, while speaking with ANI, collectively demanded that the authorities ensure the strictest possible punishment for those found guilty of betraying the faith of millions.



While acknowledging the legal progress made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), some leaders continue to push for an even more aggressive crackdown and call for a swift, transparent, and exemplary conclusion to ensure justice is served.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the current scope of the probe, Spiritual Orator, Karpatri Maharaj said, "I am not satisfied with the SIT investigation... I want to tell CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action on this. FIRs should be registered against such people, and they should be asked to leave Ayodhya."



Calling for the case to be treated with utmost urgency, Saket Bhawan Peethadhishwar Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj remarked, "After submitting the SIT report, FIR has been registered. Eight people have been named in it, and further investigation is underway. An investigation will be conducted, and if those found guilty, action will be taken." -- ANI