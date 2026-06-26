Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'NCERT become BJP dept for distorting history'

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
16:39
image
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training for praising the Election Commission in its new Class IX Social Science textbook, alleging that NCERT has become a BJP department for "distorting the history" and "putting venomous" items in students' minds.

He added that the agency wants to poison the minds of innocent students, that the "EC is neutral".

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Venugopal said, "NCERT used to be the most academic body for deciding what to study. Now, this NCERT has become a BJP department for distorting the history and putting venomous items in students' minds... How can you make innocent students fools?"

He added, "You are trying to teach lies to the students... They want to poison the minds of innocent students that the Election Commission is neutral. This is because of their guilty conscience..." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC refuses bail to dad who raped daughter since age 6
LIVE! HC refuses bail to dad who raped daughter since age 6

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit as Ram Temple row deepens
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit as Ram Temple row deepens

The developments came after an FIR was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ram Temple donation row: FIR alleges criminal conspiracy
Ram Temple donation row: FIR alleges criminal conspiracy

Ayodhya Police have taken Ram Shankar Yadav into custody following an FIR alleging embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The complaint, lodged by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, names nine...

EC's SIR exercise marks 1 year; Nearly 6cr names deleted so far
EC's SIR exercise marks 1 year; Nearly 6cr names deleted so far

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has completed one year, leading to the deletion of nearly six crore voters across 19 states and Union territories. This exercise, which began in Bihar, has...

Passport not proof of citizenship: Tharoor has a solution
Passport not proof of citizenship: Tharoor has a solution

Amid the passport row, Shashi Tharoor has proposed legal changes to simplify proof of Indian citizenship.