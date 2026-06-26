'NCERT become BJP dept for distorting history'

16:39

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training for praising the Election Commission in its new Class IX Social Science textbook, alleging that NCERT has become a BJP department for "distorting the history" and "putting venomous" items in students' minds.



He added that the agency wants to poison the minds of innocent students, that the "EC is neutral".



Speaking to ANI on the issue, Venugopal said, "NCERT used to be the most academic body for deciding what to study. Now, this NCERT has become a BJP department for distorting the history and putting venomous items in students' minds... How can you make innocent students fools?"



He added, "You are trying to teach lies to the students... They want to poison the minds of innocent students that the Election Commission is neutral. This is because of their guilty conscience..." -- ANI