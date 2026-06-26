Mumbai: WR services delayed due to overhead equipment snag

10:03

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Western Railway's suburban train services were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes on Friday morning following an overhead equipment (OHE) snag and a point failure, an official said.



The snag occurred on the down-fast line between Dadar and Churchgate stations around 6 am, he said.



The Ahmedabad-bound Vande Bharat Express departed from Mumbai Central station but came to a halt after encountering the OHE power supply disruption.



After the issue was resolved around 7.22 am, a train crossing point failure at Churchgate station disrupted movement on the up and down lines between 8.10 am and 8.40 am, further impacting suburban services during morning rush hours, the official said.



Both the faults were rectified but suburban trains continued to run behind schedule by around 10 to 15 minutes.



A commuter travelling from Virar to Marine Lines said Churchgate-bound local trains were bunching up and taking longer than usual to reach their destinations.



Some Central Railway commuters too complained about delayed suburban services towards CSMT due to a point failure near Kalyan station, but there was no official confirmation from Central Railway. -- PTI