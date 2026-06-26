Lover instigated Siya to kill Ketan: Police

14:12

Siya Goyal in police custody

The ongoing probe into the alleged murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal has revealed that it was co-accused Chetan Chaudhary who instigated Agarwal's fiancee Siya Goyal to eliminate him, a police official claimed on Friday.



"From the questioning of both the accused it has come to light that it was Chaudhary who instigated Siya Goyal to eliminate Agarwal at Lohagad Fort," an official said on Friday.



Goyal's brother was also questioned in the case, he said.



Asked about media reports claiming that Goyal disliked Agarwal because he wore a wig, a police source said it was true that Agarwal wore a wig, but it could not be said that it was the sole reason Siya did not like him.



Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22), who were in a relationship, are accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill 25-year-old Agarwal who was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in the district on June 18.



On Thursday, a Pune Rural Police official who is part of the probe had said that on reaching the cliff point, Goyal gave a pre-decided signal to Chaudhary who pushed an unsuspecting Agarwal to his death.



Meanwhile, Siya Goyal's mother has claimed that her daughter was reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18, but Ketan Agarwal and his mother persuaded her to make the trip.



"On the evening of June 17, Siya and Ketan had a video call, during which Ketan asked her to accompany him to Lohagad. During the call, Ketan's mother also spoke to Siya and urged her to go with him. Siya told her that she did not want to go trekking as there was a function scheduled for the following day and she wanted to rest," her mother claimed.



Speaking to reporters, Goyal's father dismissed reports that the family had booked a palace in Udaipur for the wedding and arranged a chartered aircraft.



"It is true that the wedding was to take place in Udaipur. The hotel charged around Rs 81,000 per couple per day, and we had booked 70 rooms. Our total expenditure on the wedding was not more than Rs 3 crore," he said. PTI