Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kolkata warehouse collapse toll now 15, rescue ops still on

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
11:36
image
The toll in the Taratala warehouse collapse in south Kolkata rose to 15 on Friday as teams of multiple agencies, including Army personnel, retrieved two more bodies and two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, an official said.

The rescue teams continued intensive search operations through the rubble this morning, two days after the warehouse roof caved in, he said.

Two bodies were recovered late on Thursday night, though their identities are yet to be established, he said.

On Friday morning, two workers, Mannu Kumar and Sahil Sardar, succumbed to their injuries at the state-run SSKM Hospital, taking the toll to 15, the official said.

"Nineteen-year-old Mannu Kumar, a native of Munger district in Bihar, had been rescued from the debris on June 24 and had undergone surgery on Thursday night. Despite sustained medical efforts, he died in the early hours of Friday," the official said.

His brother Ghi Kumar had died in the accident, while their father was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the warehouse collapse, he said.

According to him, 18 injured are currently admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Several others are still believed to be trapped, another official said.

"Our immediate priority is to rescue every possible survivor and ensure the best medical care for the injured. Teams are working without interruption despite the extremely challenging conditions inside the collapsed structure," he said.

The rescue operation would continue until every section of the debris had been thoroughly searched.

"The rescue team personnel are proceeding with utmost caution because the damaged structure remains unstable. We are coordinating with all agencies," the official said.

Meanwhile, personnel from multiple agencies, including Kolkata Police, the army, and the state disaster management group, have been working round the clock since Wednesday, cutting through iron beams and clearing massive concrete slabs in a war-footing operation.

Teams have also deployed cameras beneath the rubble to check for trapped persons, while mobile phone tower data is being used to trace the location of individuals whose phones remain active under the debris. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235
Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235

Global relief reaches Venezuela

Ram temple fund embezzlement: All 8 named in FIR held
Ram temple fund embezzlement: All 8 named in FIR held

Eight individuals have been arrested in Ayodhya in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple. The arrests follow an FIR lodged by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, based on...

Sena MP moves NCW against Raut over abusive language
Sena MP moves NCW against Raut over abusive language

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut, alleging continuous use of abusive language and public insult of women representatives. Waghmare...

The Last Trip With My Father
The Last Trip With My Father

At Kolga Aabla, the closest beach to her grandmother's home, at the edge of a birch forest, we immersed her balance ashes.It was a sombre, precious day for both of us. But a day that also brought long-needed closure.My mother's spirit,...

Delhi Fires Reveal A Grim Reality
Delhi Fires Reveal A Grim Reality

We have built an economy that can deliver everything -- from iPhones to biryani -- to a doorstep in 10 minutes, but it cannot deliver a fire engine through a lane in 20, points out Amit Kapoor.