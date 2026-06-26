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Is Sena-UBT going to be led by Aaditya Thackeray now?

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the party remains strong despite the splits it has suffered, and Aaditya Thackeray has the capability to lead it.

Speaking to PTI Videos ahead of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's planned tour of the constituencies represented by the six party MPs who recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, Raut alleged that they switched loyalties only for money, power and protection.

Asked about Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's role in the party, Raut Said, "The next generation should gradually take greater responsibility. For how many years we will continue to work? We have been working for 40 years. Young leaders must take the command of the party, and he has been doing it. He (Aaditya) will do it officially too, he has the capability, and we will welcome him."

The leaders who left the Uddhav Thackeray-led party were not "rebels" in the real sense of the term, Raut said, arguing that the word should be reserved for freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev, and not used for politicians who cross over for money and power.

Uddhav Thackeray's tour was part of an outreach to directly explain the party's position to voters and workers in the constituencies of the MPs who defected, said Raut.

The MPs "sold themselves for crores of rupees", he said, claiming that the Sena cadre remains with Uddhav Thackeray.

When asked if the body language of the six MPs showed that they were confident, Raut challenged them to face the public. "...we will see how confident they are after our tour... when you get Z plus security after betrayal, your confidence increases," he said. -- PTI

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