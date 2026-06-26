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IRGC says transit through Hormuz only possible via routes approved by Iran

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday said that transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz would only be permitted through routes approved by Tehran, despite the IRGC establishing a "communication line" with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the strait to prevent incidents that could escalate into military confrontation and to facilitate the implementation of provisions under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC Navy warned that vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must follow routes announced by Iran.

"The only law that governs this region is still the law of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards Navy," an IRIB reporter said, quoting the IRGC Navy's position.

The report further claimed that three foreign oil tankers attempting to "illegally" transit the Strait of Hormuz and use the Southern Corridor were stopped and diverted towards the Persian Gulf. -- ANI

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