India's forex reserves rise by $963 mn to $672.587 billion

17:59

India's forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.587 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday.



In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $9.985 billion to $671.625 billion.



For the week ended June 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.072 billion to $541.217 billion, according to the RBI.



Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.



However, the value of gold reserves increased by $4.110 billion to $107.930 billion during the week, the RBI said.



The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $52 million to $18.647 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI