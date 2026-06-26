India's Digital Censorship Surged Over A Decade

13:56

On June 17, messaging app Telegram challenged before the Delhi high court the Indian government's temporary ban on it. The ban was implemented to prevent paper leaks. This is not an isolated incident.



Between 2014 and 2025, the government issued 54,310 digital block orders. Web site blocks, encompassing URLs, full domains, and social media accounts comprised 97.5 per cent of these directives, while mobile app bans accounted for 2.5 per cent.



The volume of web site restrictions has surged over the past decade, climbing from 471 in 2014 to a peak of 9,849 in 2020. This high volume persisted with 9,845 orders in 2024, before dropping sharply to 3,266 in 2025.



Between 2018 and 2023, social media platforms bore the brunt of these actions: X accounts made up 37 per cent of the targeted blocks, followed by Facebook accounts at 28 per cent.



The mechanism behind these restrictions has shifted. Block orders initiated by the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) jumped from 8 per cent of total blocks in 2015 to 63 per cent in 2022, officially surpassing court-ordered curbs as the primary driver of digital censorship in India.



-- Jayant Pankaj, Business Standard