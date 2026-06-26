Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India exported 5 tonnes of this mango to Singapore

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
10:43
image
The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, on Friday expressed excitement over trying the Banganapalle Mango after the first-ever 5 metric tonne shipment from Andhra Pradesh was recieved at Singapore.

In a post on X, the High Commissioner announced the arrival of the shipment, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

"Delighted to receive the first ever 5 metric tonne shipment of #BanganapalleMango to Singapore from #AndhraPradesh facilitated by @APEDADOC & ICAR-CISH, #Lucknow. Looking forward to trying it! - HC Wong," the post read.

Banganapalle is one of India's most popular mango varieties and is known for its golden-yellow colour, pleasant aroma, fibreless pulp and rich sweetness. The variety enjoys strong demand in international markets and offers significant potential for further growth in exports.

APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the first commercial sea shipment of premium Banganapalle mangoes from India to Singapore, marking a significant step in promoting cost-effective and sustainable exports of Indian horticultural produce. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235
Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235

Global relief reaches Venezuela

Ram temple fund embezzlement: All 8 named in FIR held
Ram temple fund embezzlement: All 8 named in FIR held

Eight individuals have been arrested in Ayodhya in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple. The arrests follow an FIR lodged by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, based on...

Sena MP moves NCW against Raut over abusive language
Sena MP moves NCW against Raut over abusive language

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut, alleging continuous use of abusive language and public insult of women representatives. Waghmare...

The Last Trip With My Father
The Last Trip With My Father

At Kolga Aabla, the closest beach to her grandmother's home, at the edge of a birch forest, we immersed her balance ashes.It was a sombre, precious day for both of us. But a day that also brought long-needed closure.My mother's spirit,...

Delhi Fires Reveal A Grim Reality
Delhi Fires Reveal A Grim Reality

We have built an economy that can deliver everything -- from iPhones to biryani -- to a doorstep in 10 minutes, but it cannot deliver a fire engine through a lane in 20, points out Amit Kapoor.