India exported 5 tonnes of this mango to Singapore

10:43

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, on Friday expressed excitement over trying the Banganapalle Mango after the first-ever 5 metric tonne shipment from Andhra Pradesh was recieved at Singapore.



In a post on X, the High Commissioner announced the arrival of the shipment, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).



"Delighted to receive the first ever 5 metric tonne shipment of #BanganapalleMango to Singapore from #AndhraPradesh facilitated by @APEDADOC & ICAR-CISH, #Lucknow. Looking forward to trying it! - HC Wong," the post read.



Banganapalle is one of India's most popular mango varieties and is known for its golden-yellow colour, pleasant aroma, fibreless pulp and rich sweetness. The variety enjoys strong demand in international markets and offers significant potential for further growth in exports.



APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the first commercial sea shipment of premium Banganapalle mangoes from India to Singapore, marking a significant step in promoting cost-effective and sustainable exports of Indian horticultural produce. -- ANI