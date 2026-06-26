Incoming missile alert sounded in Dubai: Reports

19:14

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Raising concerns in the Middle East, The United Arab Emirates issued an incoming missile alert for Dubai on Friday evening before withdrawing it within minutes, leaving the reason for the warning unclear, according to an Associated Press report.



The alert was issued shortly after 5.15 pm local time, prompting concern among residents. Authorities later announced an all-clear but did not provide any explanation for the initial warning the report said.



The development came a day after Iran was suspected of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman. The incident underscored renewed tensions in the region as Tehran continues to challenge the United States and its allies over control of the strategically

vital Strait of Hormuz, despite the current interim agreement linked to the

Iran conflict.