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Heroin worth Rs 3.75 cr seized Mumbai's Goregaon, one held

Fri, 26 June 2026
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The Mumbai Police's Narcotics Cell has seized 750 grams of heroin worth an estimated Rs 3.75 crore in the international market and arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

The seizure was made during an operation in Goregaon based on confidential information.

Speaking to ANI, DCP, Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police, Pournima Chougule Shringi said, "About 750 grams of heroin was seized, with an estimated international market value of Rs 3.75 crore. The operation was carried out on the road after confidential information was received, and one carrier was arrested."

She said only one accused has been arrested so far and there is no confirmed link to a known drug syndicate, though possibilities are being explored.

"So far, only one person has been nabbed, and the case is being thoroughly investigated. At present, there is no confirmed link to a known drug syndicate, though possibilities are being explored," the DCP said. -- ANI

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