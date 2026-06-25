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Hand over keys of disputed Dhar Imambara to Muslim community petitioner: HC

Fri, 26 June 2026
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The Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday directed the Dhar district administration to hand over the keys of a disputed government-run Imambara (congregation hall) to a petitioner from the Muslim community within 24 hours for its use for five days.

The direction of the high court's Indore bench came on petitions filed for the construction of tazias at the site during Muharram.

A division bench of Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Jai Kumar Pillai allowed the petitioners and their community to use the Imambara temporarily, saying no prejudice would be caused to the state government if they are accommodated for five days (till July 1).

An Imambara is a meeting place for the Muslim community, used exclusively for religious gatherings and mourning ceremonies during Muharram.

The bench, while granting interim relief to the petitioners, said, "It is directed to the concerned authority/SDO to handover the keys of Government Imambada, in Fort, Dhar district to petitioner/Siddique within a day's time. And the petitioner/Siddique is also directed that after completion of the programme of taziya, to handover the keys back to the SDO on 1/7/2026 positively at 12 in the noon." -- PTI

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