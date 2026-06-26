Gujarat ATS seizes Tramadol tablets worth Rs 8.32 cr, arrests Raj stockist

19:46

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized 2.08 lakh Tramadol tablets worth an estimated Rs 8.32 crore and arrested a Rajasthan-based medical stockist allegedly involved in trafficking of the restricted psychotropic substance, officials said on Friday.



Acting on a tip-off, an ATS team on Thursday intercepted a luxury private bus en route to Rajasthan's Pali district from Ankleshwar in Gujarat.



"During a search of the bus at Ahmedabad's Shahibaug, the ATS team recovered six cardboard boxes, containing 416 smaller boxes. Each box bore the label 'Tramadol hydrochloride IP tablets 100 mg scovidol-100 tablets," an official release stated.



The team seized a total of 4,160 strips containing 2,08,000 Tramadol tablets, with an estimated international market value of Rs 8.32 crore. The consignment was accompanied by a tax invoice in the name of New Mahavir Medical, in which the Tramadol tablets were falsely declared as other medicines, it added.



Tramadol, a restricted opioid painkiller, has been classified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. -- PTI