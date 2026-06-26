Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat ATS seizes Tramadol tablets worth Rs 8.32 cr, arrests Raj stockist

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
19:46
image
Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized 2.08 lakh Tramadol tablets worth an estimated Rs 8.32 crore and arrested a Rajasthan-based medical stockist allegedly involved in trafficking of the restricted psychotropic substance, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, an ATS team on Thursday intercepted a luxury private bus en route to Rajasthan's Pali district from Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

"During a search of the bus at Ahmedabad's Shahibaug, the ATS team recovered six cardboard boxes, containing 416 smaller boxes. Each box bore the label 'Tramadol hydrochloride IP tablets 100 mg scovidol-100 tablets," an official release stated.

The team seized a total of 4,160 strips containing 2,08,000 Tramadol tablets, with an estimated international market value of Rs 8.32 crore. The consignment was accompanied by a tax invoice in the name of New Mahavir Medical, in which the Tramadol tablets were falsely declared as other medicines, it added.

Tramadol, a restricted opioid painkiller, has been classified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rs 79.85 lakh recovered in Ram temple donation row
LIVE! Rs 79.85 lakh recovered in Ram temple donation row

1st T20I Ireland vs India Updates: Abhishek out for 20-ball 50; India in trouble
1st T20I Ireland vs India Updates: Abhishek out for 20-ball 50; India in trouble

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit as Ram Temple row deepens
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit as Ram Temple row deepens

The developments came after an FIR was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Why Sooryavanshi was not picked for 1st T20I vs Ireland
Why Sooryavanshi was not picked for 1st T20I vs Ireland

He will get his opportunity when the time comes, captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Bengal's mid-day meal shift sparks fresh egg vs veg debate
Bengal's mid-day meal shift sparks fresh egg vs veg debate

The move has sparked a political row, with the opposition accusing the BJP of promoting a vegetarian agenda.