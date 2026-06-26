Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235

09:12

Pic: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The death toll in Venezuela following the deadly double earthquakes has risen to 235, while 4,300 people have been injured, health minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday evening (local time).



The minister, in an interview with the state television, said that while the injuries include mostly minor cases, many of the serious cases require "surgical intervention." He added that while some of the fatalities were declared "upon arrival" at the hospitals, others showed no "vital signs" of life previously, CNN reported.



"As of 7:00 PM today, we have already attended to more than 4,300 injured people, some minor, most minor, but there are also moderate and serious cases. Many of them have required surgical interventions, and unfortunately, we have received around 235 patients who arrived without vital signs or who died upon arrival at our health facilities," the minister said in the interview, according to CNN.



Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts are underway in Venezuela as hundreds of citizens have volunteered to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas.



In a post on X, Maria Corina Machado's political party Vente Venezuela stated that as a part of a solidarity response, these volunteers are also collecting water, non-perishable food, medical supplies, clothing, and essential items.



"24 hours have passed since the earthquakes and, in Vargas state, the solidarity of the Venezuelan people is once again breaking through amid the tragedy. Hundreds of motorbike riders have organized to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities. They are citizens who, without expecting anything in return, have decided to become a bridge of hope for those who need it most today," the post read. -- ANI