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Fort murder: Fadnavis assures justice to victim's kin, agrees to fast-track trial

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured the family of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to death from Lohagad Fort by his fiancee and her lover, that the government would ensure strict punishment to those responsible and spare no effort in securing justice.

Fadnavis also accepted the Agarwal family's demand to try the case in a fast-track court.

Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, met the CM in Pune and sought justice for his son.

Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing him (Ketan) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, located in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18.

According to police, Siya and Ketan (25) were scheduled to get married in November, but she did not want to marry him. 

Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ketan and executed the plan. -- PTI

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