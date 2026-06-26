Ex-Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim's former OSD arrested

08:50

Firhad Hakim

The police on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former city mayor Firhad Hakim, in connection with the warehouse collapse case that left 11 people dead, an officer said.



The arrest came hours after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made certain remarks in the Assembly against an individual, apparently referring to the former OSD.



Bandyopadhyay, popularly known as "Kali", was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the evening and formally arrested later after questioning, a senior police officer said, adding that he will be produced before a court on Friday.



"Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Taratala warehouse collapse case. He was questioned by the SIT before being arrested. The investigation is continuing," a senior police officer said.



Without naming him directly, the chief minister alleged that no building plan in the civic body could be cleared without the approval of a person known as "Kali".



The case evolved from the collapse of the roof of a warehouse under construction in Taratala, following which investigators began probing possible irregularities in the approval and execution of the project. -- PTI