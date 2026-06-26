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Eight injured in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Eight people, including three minors, were injured following an attack by a leopard in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.

Those injured in the attack have been identified as Salamun (40), Hakim (75), Afsar (70), Saiyyad Khan (24), along with three minors.

Additionally, a 21-year-old forest watcher, Rahul, was also injured while attempting to set up a trap cage.

All the injured have been admitted to the city's medical college and are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department team also arrived at the scene upon receiving the news and has launched a search operation to locate and rescue the leopard.

Meanwhile, Salamun was cutting leaves in a banana field in Hamirpur Khairatiya village, under the Ramgaon police station area, when a leopard hiding there attacked her, leaving her seriously injured.

When locals rushed to her aid after hearing her cries, the leopard attacked and injured six other people in quick succession, spreading terror throughout the locality.

Recounting the incident, the injured forest watcher said that the leopard, which was in a nearby canal, grabbed his head in its jaws as he stepped down to install the cage. -- ANI

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