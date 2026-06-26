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Don't cast evil eye, action has begun: Yogi on Ram Mandir theft

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said action against those accused in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began immediately after the SIT submitted its report, asserting that those found guilty would not be spared.

Addressing a public meeting in Deoria, Adityanath reiterated his warning against hurting people's faith.

"Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith of all of us and of Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast an evil eye on Ayodhya. Learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had said an SIT had been constituted and that action would begin as soon as its report was received," Adityanath said, recalling his remarks in Ayodhya on June 19.

"The SIT report came and action started immediately. I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood," he said.

The chief minister said no one would be allowed to play with public faith and warned of strict action against anyone found guilty.

"Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption," he said.

Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.

he FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

"All eight persons named in the FIR have been arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation," the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover told PTI, "The accused are in our custody. They will be produced before the court following preliminary questioning about the case. PTI

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