Delhi to seal coaching centres for repeat safety violations

18:40

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood/ANI Photo

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Friday said all 924 coaching centres across the capital would be inspected as part of a safety drive, and institutions that were earlier warned against flouting norms would be sealed if the violations are found to persist.



The minister said coaching centres that had been issued notices for violating norms, if found to be operating in continued contravention, would be sealed, while other non-compliant institutes would be warned and granted a one-month period to rectify deficiencies.



Sood said the government had accepted the Justice Guaba Committee's recommendations on regulating coaching centres and constituted a committee under the director of higher education to examine how such institutes should operate, particularly with regard to maintenance and safety.



"Agencies will inspect all 924 coaching centres. If any centre is found violating norms, those that had been issued notices earlier and continue to remain non-compliant, will be sealed, while others will be served notices and given a month to rectify shortcomings," Sood said. -- PTI