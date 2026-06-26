Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cops probe 'bomb blast' in Mumbai threat call

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
12:00
image
The Mumbai Police on Friday launched an investigation to trace an unidentified caller who allegedly threatened a bomb blast in the city, police said.

According to preliminary information, the Mumbai Police Control Room received information about a bomb threat after an unidentified individual made a threatening call to the Delhi Police Control Room at around 2 AM.

Given the seriousness of the matter, the Delhi Police Control Room immediately alerted the Maharashtra Police Control Room and the Mumbai Police.

The caller allegedly claimed that a bomb blast would be carried out in Mumbai on Friday before disconnecting the call.

When police attempted to contact the number again, the mobile phone was found to be switched off.

Police have initiated a search to trace the unidentified caller.

According to the police, the investigation is underway, and nothing suspicious has been found so far. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235
Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235

Global relief reaches Venezuela

Push her from same fort if she's guilty: Siya Goyal's parents
Push her from same fort if she's guilty: Siya Goyal's parents

Police said Siya and Chetan first met during a Diwali party last year and later became close. Investigators claimed the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and allegedly discussed plans to kill Ketan.

Ram temple fund row: Champat Rai's driver among 8 held
Ram temple fund row: Champat Rai's driver among 8 held

Eight individuals have been arrested in Ayodhya in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple. The arrests follow an FIR lodged by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, based on...

Modi lauds Pradhan's work in birthday message
Modi lauds Pradhan's work in birthday message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, commending his significant contributions to the implementation of the National Education Policy. This praise follows the successful...

The Man Who Challenged A Prime Minister
The Man Who Challenged A Prime Minister

Jayaprakash Narayan was called the 'Second Mahatma'. He issued the clarion call against government corruption in June 1974 that ignited a fierce student movement that shook the Indira Gandhi government from the foundation to the...