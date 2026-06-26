Cops probe 'bomb blast' in Mumbai threat call

12:00

The Mumbai Police on Friday launched an investigation to trace an unidentified caller who allegedly threatened a bomb blast in the city, police said.



According to preliminary information, the Mumbai Police Control Room received information about a bomb threat after an unidentified individual made a threatening call to the Delhi Police Control Room at around 2 AM.



Given the seriousness of the matter, the Delhi Police Control Room immediately alerted the Maharashtra Police Control Room and the Mumbai Police.



The caller allegedly claimed that a bomb blast would be carried out in Mumbai on Friday before disconnecting the call.



When police attempted to contact the number again, the mobile phone was found to be switched off.



Police have initiated a search to trace the unidentified caller.



According to the police, the investigation is underway, and nothing suspicious has been found so far. -- ANI