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China backs Bangladesh's new government: Xi tells PM Rahman

Fri, 26 June 2026
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13:05
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met the visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and offered Beijing's support for the new government in Dhaka.

On the final day of his five-day visit, Rahman met Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi told Rahman that China supports Bangladesh's new government in its smooth administration and stands ready to carry out high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Dhaka.

Xi said China is willing to map out key cooperation with Bangladesh and tap into the potential for collaboration in green and low-carbon development, digital economy, information technology, artificial intelligence and other fields, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Before meeting Xi, Rahman met Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China and discussed issues related to bilateral ties.

On Thursday, Rahman held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, after which they signed 13 agreements.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation on the management of the Teesta and other rivers, after a separate meeting, earlier on Thursday, between Rahman and Chinese Water Resources Minister Li Guoying. PTI

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