Centre Brings Vax, Anti-Cancer Drugs Under QR Tracking

09:29

In a bid to improve transparency in the pharma supply chain, the Union health ministry is set to mandate drugmakers to enable QR Code tracking on all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer, narcotic, and psychotropic drugs.



As part of this move, all these new drug categories will be moved to Schedule H2 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which legally mandates strict traceability of certain drugs through printing or affixing a unique bar code or QR Code on their primary or secondary packaging.



The QR Code stores information like unique product identification code, generic and brand names, name and address of the manufacturer, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, manufacturing licence number and details of excipients.



These can be accessed through software applications to facilitate authentication and verification of the product throughout the supply chain.



This QR Code-based identification requirement was earlier applicable to only the top 300 pharmaceutical brands in the country.



'The present amendment significantly expands its coverage to include all vaccines, antimicrobials, anticancer medicines and narcotic and psychotropic drugs, thereby broadening the scope of traceability and strengthening safeguards against the circulation of counterfeit and substandard medicines,' the health ministry said on Thursday.



-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard



