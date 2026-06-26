Bodies of four Indians killed in Qatar explosion repatriated

08:59

Bodies of four out of 12 Indian nationals who were killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar are being repatriated to the country on Thursday, officials said.



Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in the explosion on Sunday. One of them was a Pakistani national.



"The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X on Thursday.



"We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed," it said.



"We thank the Qatari authorities as well as the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. Embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident," the post read.



The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, injured 66 people, including Indians.



Those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities, according to officials. -- PTI