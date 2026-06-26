Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bodies of four Indians killed in Qatar explosion repatriated

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
08:59
image
Bodies of four out of 12 Indian nationals who were killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar are being repatriated to the country on Thursday, officials said.

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in the explosion on Sunday. One of them was a Pakistani national.

"The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X on Thursday.

"We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed," it said.

"We thank the Qatari authorities as well as the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. Embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident," the post read.

The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, injured 66 people, including Indians.

Those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities, according to officials.  -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235
Global relief reaches Venezuela, death toll 235

Global relief reaches Venezuela

FIR In Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement
FIR In Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement

Most of those named were involved with the donation-counting process.

Nihangs breach barricades, head towards Hemkund Sahib
Nihangs breach barricades, head towards Hemkund Sahib

A large group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with police at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, breaching security barricades while attempting to proceed towards Hemkund Sahib. The confrontation stemmed from an earlier dispute at...

Siya signalled lover to push Ketan into gorge: Probe
Siya signalled lover to push Ketan into gorge: Probe

The duo decided to kill Agarwal instead of eloping because they feared that elopement would bring disrepute to their families, police said.

Time India Embraces China And US
Time India Embraces China And US

India's dual pursuit of a robust strategic partnership with Washington and a pragmatic, tension-management policy with Beijing represents the essence of modern multi-alignment.By embracing economic pragmatism, learning to...