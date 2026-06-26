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'BJP gang won't escape God's audit': Akhilesh trains guns on Ram Temple row

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav/ANI Photo
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav/ANI Photo
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party over the resignation of Champat Rai from the position of general secretary in Ram Mandir Trust as investigation continues in Ram Mandir donation row.

In a post on X, Yadav said that the mask of the "Danbhakto" (donation devotees) has finally come off because the Lord's divine power has worked its miracle.

"The BJP's Lanka episode will unfold right in Ayodhya. After all, the mask of the 'donation devotees' has finally come off because the Lord's divine power has worked its miracle. Now, the glittering empire of Lanka built on the arrogance of BJP loyalists will also meet its end, and so will the 'Lord of Lanka.' For the BJP, the Amrit Kaal has turned into a dark age," he said.

Taking a dig at Rai's resignation, Akhilesh Yadav said the government's claim that no one had resigned under its rule had been dealt a major blow.

"This government used to claim that no resignations happened under its rule. The public, hurt by the 'offering-donation-theft,' is now taking a dig, saying the BJP folks are claiming, "We said there'd be no 'resignation'--we didn't resign; we submitted a 'letter of renunciation," he said.

He claimed that this is just the first chapter opening up on the "dark deeds, misdeeds, and wrongdoings" of the "BJP loyalists and their cronies." -- ANI

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