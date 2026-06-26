Beauty Becomes Amazon India's First-Click Category

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In an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, Bhagat said that a majority of custo­mers make their first-ever purchase on the platform through beauty products.



"One of the biggest reasons why beauty as a segment is extremely important for Amazon is that it is the largest customer acquisition dri­ver for the company. Beauty's ability to acquire a new customer for Amazon is the largest. The other big thing is that customers who actually buy beauty products end up becoming loyal customers for the longest period of time," Bhagat said.



Amazon currently hosts more than 400,000 beauty brands on its marketplace and plans to onboard over 100 premium brands this year.



Bhagat said the company is seeing strong demand for international segments, with Korean beauty and French pharmacy products growing twofold Y-o-Y, while West Asian fragrances have nearly trebled.



Given that the country's beauty market is expected to reach around $40 billion by 2029-2030, Bhagat said global brands increasingly view India as one of their fastest-growing markets. He added that Amazon has recently expanded its portfolio with Japanese beauty brands, Australian beauty labels, and premium skincare offerings such as La Roche-Posay.



According to Bhagat, the growth in the beauty category is largely driven by rising sales in non-metro markets. "Most of our growth is coming from non-metro cities. Especially in the premium beauty segment, more than 50 per cent of the growth came from Tier-II and beyond, which includes places like Thrissur (Kerala), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jalandhar (Punjab), and more."





-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

Beauty has emerged as the largest category driving customer acquisition on Amazon India, with the segment growing 25-30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in gross merchandise sales (GMS), said Siddharth Bhagat, director of Amazon Beauty India.