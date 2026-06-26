Army personnel successfully defuse explosive object in Jharkhand

23:51

The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) of the Indian Army on Friday successfully defused an old cylindrical-shaped explosive in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police statement said.



The 56 cm long bomb-like metallic object weighing 20/25 kg was detected on June 23 when a villager was ploughing his field on a tractor in Sonpokhari village.



The villagers informed the police.



A police team arrived on the spot and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure before the bomb disposal squad was apprised about it.



The BDDS team of the Indian Army on Friday defused the explosive in the presence of senior district and police officials at a safe place, the statement added. -- PTI