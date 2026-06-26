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Andhra targets nearly 50 lakh children for pulse polio drive on June 28

Fri, 26 June 2026
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The Andhra Pradesh government has identified nearly 50 lakh children below the age of five years for polio vaccination on June 28 as part of National Immunization Day.

The drive aims to administer two drops of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) to all eligible children in the zero to five age group, said an official press release on Friday.

"Government of Andhra Pradesh has put in place a comprehensive, state-wide action plan for the successful conduct of the National Immunization Day - Pulse Polio Programme - on 28 June 2026, covering every eligible child in the age group of 0-5 years with two drops of bOPV," it said.

State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised that sustaining Andhra Pradesh's polio-free status is a shared responsibility of the Government, parents, civil society and community institutions. -- PTI

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