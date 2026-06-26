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6 Op Sindoor heroes honoured at National War Memorial

Fri, 26 June 2026
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23:05
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The names of six military personnel -- five from the Indian Army and one from IAF -- who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor last year, have been inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial, as a tribute to the fallen heroes.

This is the first time since the military operation conducted by the Indian armed forces in May 2025 that the government has released the names of these six personnel.

Operation Sindoor was conducted to avenge the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year.

The names of the six personnel, inscribed on wall no. '3D' of Tyag Chakra at the National War Memorial are -- Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Mood Muralinaik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from the Army, and Indian Air Force's Sergeant Surendra Kumar.

The unit names of these bravehearts have also been inscribed.

Sources said these six names were inscribed recently on the wall. -- PTI

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