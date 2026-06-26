3 dead as tazia touches power line during Muharram procession in MP

20:33

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Three persons were killed and 10 others injured after a tazia came in contact with a high-tension power line during a Muharram procession in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Friday.



The incident occurred late Thursday night in Hatnara village located under Piplauda police station limits, they said.



Taking serious cognisance of the occurrence, the power distribution company suspended one of its employees and dismissed two labourers for negligence in duty.



Officials said that a tazia was being taken out as part of the Muharram procession in Hatnara when it accidentally touched a high-tension power line around 11.15 pm on Thursday, causing electric current to spread and several people carrying it were burnt.



Superintendent of police Amit Kumar said, "Three people died in the incident and it is being investigated."



The deceased were identified as Rashid Khan (32), Arbaaz (25), and Saddu (40), and their bodies were handed over to their families after the post-mortem on Friday, the officials said. -- PTI