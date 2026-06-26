2 Uzbek women illegally residing in India arrested from Bihar

17:37

Two Uzbek women have been arrested from Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly residing in India illegally, officials said on Friday.



The arrests were made at Custom Chowk near Maitri Bridge in Haraiya police station area on Thursday evening.



According to an official statement, Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB), in coordination with the local police, nabbed the two Uzbek women while they were en route to Nepal.



During interrogation, the women admitted that they were residing illegally in India, it added.



The arrested persons have been identified as Makhfuza Dekhkonova (32) and Maftuna Kilicheva (35), Haraiya SHO Kishan Kumar Paswan said. -- PTI