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Will immediately send search teams, aid to Venezuela: Rubio

Thu, 25 June 2026
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11:36
A collapsed building in Caracas. Pic: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters
A collapsed building in Caracas. Pic: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X that the United States is "immediately deploying search-and-rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance" to Venezuela following two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday evening.

The back-to-back quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, have killed at least 32 people and injured more than 700, according to Venezuela's acting president. The earthquakes caused widespread destruction across several communities in the South American nation.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue searching through collapsed buildings and emergency crews work to reach the hardest-hit areas. The earthquakes struck shortly after 6 p.m., leaving significant damage in their wake. 
-- Agencies

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