Why NCERT named its class 6 textbook 'Krishna'

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Thursday responded to saffronisation charge surrounding its newly introduced class 6 Kannada R3 textbook, clarifying that the title 'Krishna' refers to one of Karnataka's major rivers.



A Karnataka-based education rights group had on Wednesday accused NCERT of attempting to "saffronise" the curriculum through the textbook.



The group alleged that the textbook gives prominence to religious themes while marginalising Karnataka's cultural identity and diverse dietary practices.



NCERT said all its R3 language textbooks have been named after Indian rivers as part of an effort to promote local cultural contexts in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.



"The name 'Krishna' is named after the Krishna River. The Hindi textbook has been named as 'Ganga', the English textbook has been named as 'Kaveri', and the Urdu textbook has been named as 'Jamuna' (Yamuna). Similarly, the Kannada textbook has been named as 'Krishna' as it is one of the major rivers flowing in Karnataka," the council said in a statement. -- PTI