VHP welcomes FIR in Ram temple donation row, seeks swift probe

23:02

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday welcomed the registration of an FIR in connection with alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple here and expressed hope that the investigation would be expedited and those found guilty brought to justice.



The FIR was lodged by the Ayodhya Police on Thursday following a complaint by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary findings in the matter.



"We welcome the announcement of FIR and are hopeful that the investigation will be fast-tracked and the guilty brought to justice as soon as possible," VHP president Alok Kumar told PTI over the phone.



The FIR was registered shortly after Kumar, in his capacity as VHP chief, publicly called for the filing of a formal police case, saying the controversy had hurt the sentiments of Hindus and required a thorough investigation.



The development came amid the cancellation of a VHP national body meeting that was scheduled to begin in Ayodhya on Friday.



While Kumar cited "inevitable reasons" for the cancellation, VHP sources acknowledged that the donation controversy had played a significant role in the decision. -- PTI