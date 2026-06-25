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Venezuela declares state of emergency after powerful earthquakes

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after Venezuela was struck by back-to-back powerful earthquakes on Wednesday, with authorities confirming fatalities and rescue operations underway across affected areas, according to CNN.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Rodriguez confirmed that lives had been lost in the disaster, saying she extended her condolences to those who have 'sadly suffered the loss of a family member'.

She did not specify the number of deaths.

According to CNN, emergency response teams have been deployed to search for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and damaged structures following the earthquakes.

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck the same area on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It is estimating the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

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