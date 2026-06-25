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Van suspended mid-air, blown up using firecrackers during Muharram procession in MP; 3 held

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Tazia procession taken out as per tradition on the 10th day of Muharram in Indore, MP/ANI on X
Tazia procession taken out as per tradition on the 10th day of Muharram in Indore, MP/ANI on X
A van was suspended at a height of about 40 feet with the help of a crane during a Muharram procession and then blown up mid-air using firecrackers in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.

The police have detained three people after a video of the shocking incident, which took place at Jai Stambh Chowk in Badnagar town on Wednesday night, was widely circulated on social media, an official said.

Additional superintendent of police Karan Deep Singh told reporters that the Badnagar police station has registered a case under various sections of the BNS for endangering public peace and security during the procession.

He said on the intervening night of June 23-24, during a Muharram procession, a group of people hoisted a vehicle (a Tata Magic van) into the air and blew it up using firecrackers in a crowded area at Jai Stambh Chowk. -- PTI

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