Value solidarity towards Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez

12:53

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has expressed gratitude to several world leaders after two powerful earthquakes struck the Caracas region on Wednesday (local time), triggering building collapses and prompting an international outpouring of support and offers of humanitarian assistance.



The messages came after leaders across Latin America and beyond pledged rescue teams, medical personnel, humanitarian aid, and emergency assistance to Venezuela.



In a post on X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said, "Our solidarity with the people of Venezuela. The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with the government of the brother country, and I have already instructed the preparation of the necessary aid. For now, they have requested support with specialised personnel in rescue and health. Mexico is always and will be in solidarity."



Responding to the offer, Rodriguez said, "I express my gratitude to the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, and to the Government of the United Mexican States for the message of solidarity and the offer of support to the Venezuelan people. Through the Foreign Ministry and the Emergency Response General Staff, the necessary coordinations will be carried out to receive and channel such important assistance. I receive this message with gratitude, and I value the expression of solidarity and cooperation toward the people of Venezuela at this time."