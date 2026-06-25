US may never solve who was behind attack on Iranian school, says Trump

09:17

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he has still not seen the investigation report on the Minab school attack that killed over 100 people, including children, in Iran.



Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that he has not seen anything which would lead him to believe that the attack was caused due to a US missile.



"I have not seen it no," Trump said.



A reporter immediately asked, "Why not?"



"At some point well I have to wait for it to be complete. I don't know that they're ever going to solve that problem. I mean you could ask me, but I don't know that they're ever going to say it was one of our missiles. I don't know that they're ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place. And it's horrible what happened," he said.



Trump further said that there were missiles flying all over the place.



"But there were missiles flying all over the place and somebody said it was our missile, well maybe it wasn't our missile, but I've seen nothing to lead me to believe it was. There were plenty of missiles being flown by other people. What do you think Pete?" Trump pointed at US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.



Hegseth said that they took the investigation very seriously.



"Well Mr. President we've taken the investigation very seriously and when the appropriate time is right whatever that outcome is that will be the time to divulge," he said.



Trump then said that he does not think that the final investigation report would reveal that it was the US.



"I mean if you come up with the right answer I don't think it's going to be us. I don't think it was us. There were a lot of missiles being fired at that time," he said.



Iranian authorities said the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school killed over 160 people, including schoolchildren, reported CBS News.