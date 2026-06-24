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UP: Probe into encounter, lathicharge after BJP MLA's complaint

Thu, 25 June 2026
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The police have ordered an inquiry into allegations surrounding the police encounter of an accused and the lathicharge on protesters in a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a one-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit told PTI that the inquiry has been entrusted to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar.

"The allegations raised in the case will be examined, and legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty," Dixit told PTI.

According to police, the incident took place in Harnai village under the Khutar area on June 9. 

The police said that Guddu Sharma, a neighbour of the minor, allegedly entered her house and sexually assaulted her.

The accused was arrested within 12 hours of the complaint following a police encounter. 

The police said that Sharma opened fire on the police team and was shot in both legs in retaliatory firing. -- PTI

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