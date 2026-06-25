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Two Karate instructors sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-rape of minor

Thu, 25 June 2026
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A court here on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment two Karate instructors from Guna in Madhya Pradesh for gang-raping a minor girl multiple times.

The Guna Cantonment police had registered a case of gang-rape against three men, and also booked them under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were later arrested and sent to jail.

In the complaint, the minor had alleged that the two instructors raped her not only in Guna, but also in other parts of the country as well as abroad.

Special POCSO court judge, Sonali Sharma, sentenced the accused, Jagveer Jatav (40) and Sachin Bhatnagar (30), to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on each. The third accused was acquitted by the court.

In its verdict, the court stated that Sachin Bhatnagar and Jagveer Jatav, taking advantage of the minor's immature mentality, not only betrayed her personal trust but also violated social values by tarnishing the sacred relationship between a guru and a disciple.

The court said the minor in this case suffered mental trauma resulting from a serious sexual offence at a young age, which will impact her entire life.

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