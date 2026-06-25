Telecom subscriber base rises to 134 cr in May 2026; Airtel leads growth: Trai data

21:26

File image

Telecom subscriber base grew to 134.3 crore in May, driven by net additions on the Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio networks, according to Trai data released on Thursday.



Airtel led the growth in subscriber base with net addition of 29.8 lakh subscribers over the month of April, comprising 29.26 lakh in the mobile segment and 53,809 in fixed line connection segment.



It was followed by Reliance Jio, which reported a net addition of 22.55 lakh subscribers, comprising 21.54 lakh in the mobile segment and 1.01 lakh in thefixed line segment.



Both private telecom operators jointly contributed 52.36 lakh new subscribers, or about 94 per cent, in the total net addition of 55.6 lakh subscribers in May.



"The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,337.54 million at the end of April 2026 to 1,343.10 million at the end of May 2026, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.42 per cent," Trai's monthly data subscriber report for May 2026 said. -- PTI