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Taxiway mix-up puts Air India, IndiGo flights face-to-face

Thu, 25 June 2026
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An Air India plane came in front of an IndiGo aircraft on the same taxiway at the Ahmedabad airport after the Air India plane took a wrong turn while taxiing towards the parking bay on Wednesday evening, according to sources.

IndiGo said both aircraft came to a halt at a safe distance from each other.

The Mumbai-bound IndiGo plane was preparing for take off when the Air India aircraft took the wrong turn, and both planes were separated by around 200 metres on the same taxiway, the sources said.

"We are aware of an incident where our flight AI 2493 operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 24 June, after landing, inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing," Air India said in a statement.

The airline also said there was no compromise on the safety of passengers and crew, and that the aircraft was subsequently towed back to the parking bay.

"The matter has been reported to the regulatory authorities and an investigation initiated," the airline said.

Both planes were narrow-body A320s.

IndiGo said its flight 6E 5160, scheduled to operate from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, was briefly delayed while taxiing out for departure after an aircraft of another airline inadvertently took an incorrect turn and came in the way of our aircraft. -- PTI

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